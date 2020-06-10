SHREVEPORT, La - Jenie Frazier, union president for the postal workers' Northwest Louisiana Local 418, said she submitted a formal complaint to the the U.S. Postal Service last week, accusing a supervisor of making "racially insensitive and incendiary remarks on Facebook."
She said the workplace has become "hostile" as a result of the social media posts.
"We all were ... upset," Frazier said. "I sent an e-mail. And I got an e-mail back, saying they'll be investigating it."
Jonathan Carver, plant supervisor, said he will not comment while the matter is under investigation.
The supervisor has been placed on administrative leave.