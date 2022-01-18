SHREVEPORT, La. - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing some delays in the delivery of mail and packages in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
The post office issued the following statement on the delays:
“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers in the Shreveport area. Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns.
Some deliveries have been made later than usual in some parts of the city. Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That, combined with increased mail volume, has kept some carriers out later than planned.
We are proud of the efforts of postal employees across Louisiana, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload to continue to provide the service our customers deserve. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.
We urge any customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact their local Postal Office, so that we can look into and resolve their concerns promptly. Customers may also visit our website at www.usps.com/help."
The statement comes after several KTBS viewers called about the delivery of packages being delayed.