Potential Tropical Storm One was in the western Caribbean as of Thursday afternoon.
This storm could become a Tropical Depression or our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, i.e. Alex by Friday according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds were 35 mph with higher gusts.
Tropical Storm Watches are up for the southern half of Florida.
The National Hurricane Center Forecast takes the storm from the Caribbean to south Florida by the weekend.
