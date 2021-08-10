Satellite Image of Potential Tropical Storm Six
Satellite Image of Potential Tropical Storm Six

Potential Tropical Storm Six continues organizing as it moves through the northern Caribbean.

Current Data on Potential Tropical Storm Six (National Hurricane Center)

Winds as of the Tuesday 5 p.m. advisory were at 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Watches and Warnings (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center thinks the storm will intensify to Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday night.  Thus, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for winds over 39 mph in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.  Watches are up for the southern Bahamas.

Official National Hurricane Center Forecast

The official forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Follow the tropics 24/7 with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

