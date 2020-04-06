ROSE HILL, N.C. — House of Raeford Farms has confirmed an undisclosed number of associates at its Louisiana-based operation have tested positive for COVID-19.
House of Raeford, a producer of chicken products, has not disclosed the exact location of the actual site where the infected employees work. The company’s website only lists one facility in Louisiana, a Ready to Cook & Live Operations in Arcadia, located in Bienville Parish. According to the website, the company, which headquartered out of Rose Hill, N.C., also has locations in the Carolinas and Georgia.
“However, out of privacy concerns we will not be disclosing further details. Local and/or state health officials provided guidance on how to inform potentially exposed employees and the proper healthcare procedures they should take,” said Dave Witter, manager, corporate sustainability and communications in a written statement.
“Our greatest concern is to provide protection for our associates and growers. House of Raeford has implemented COVID-19 protocol at all its locations following CDC guidelines. Company safety and health personnel received training from outside healthcare professionals to identify employees with symptoms of COVID-19. Due to the nature of most of our jobs, employees must be on-site. Therefore, continued monitoring of the situation is critical so that we integrate necessary changes in a timely manner,” said Witter.
“All of our locations continue normal operations. The company is part of a Critical Infrastructure Industry as defined by the Department of Homeland Security. Therefore, we have a special responsibility to maintain our work schedules and continue providing chicken for our nation’s food supply. According to the CDC, USDA, and FDA, there is currently no evidence to support transmission of the COVID-19 virus associated with food. Our processing facilities will continue to maintain the highest standards of food safety in cooperation with the USDA,” he said.
Foster Farms in Farmerville had confirmed cases a week ago, forcing some Union Parish work release inmates to be quarantined.