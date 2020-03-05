NATCHITOCHES, La. – Approximately 8.7 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun were seized Wednesday during a large scale multi-agency narcotics operation that led to two arrests.
The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force with assistance from the sheriff’s offices in Rapides and Grant parishes found the drugs when searching a home in Natchitoches, according to a task force news release.
Adam Johnson, 37, and Ashley Dowden, 35, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.
Johnson is additionally charged with driving under suspension, and Dowden with improper lane usage.
“The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office,” the release states.