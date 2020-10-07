SHREVEPORT, La. - As Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast, SWEPCO advised Wednesday that customers prepare now for Hurricane Delta.
Delta is forecast to bring tropical-storm force and possibly hurricane-force wind gusts to central and northwest Louisiana from late Friday through Saturday.
“SWEPCO has activated its storm teams and requested 900 additional line and field personnel to respond to potential power outages,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations.
“The storm may impact the same area so heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura in August. We are prepared to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible, and we want our customers to be prepared,” Seidel said.
Entergy-Louisiana issued a similar statement Wednesday.
"We look at historical data to determine the materials we need, as well as how much," David Freese said, a spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana.
The predicted Category 4 hurricane has the potential to down power lines and cause widespread outages across the state.
Freese says Entergy "hopes for the best but is prepared for the worst."
Those in Delta's path should be prepared as well, making sure they are stocked up on essential items in case of a long-term outage. Entergy recommends having a personal storm plan in place.
While preparations are underway, Entergy is telling customers not to worry. They say they're ready for what ever this powerful storm might bring.
“Restoring power after major hurricanes and going into disaster-stricken areas is what we do. We prepare for this year-long, and we will be prepared for Hurricane Delta,” Freese said.