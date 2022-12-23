SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage.
Early Friday, SWEPCO reported more than 8,000 customers in the area without service, likely due to strong winds that resulted in downed power lines.
In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw Electric was reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Broken Bow area.
When extreme weather rolls in, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.