Power Outage

SHREVEPORT, La. - In one of the coldest nights in ArkLaTex history, over 25,000 people are waking up without power. 

Early Monday morning SWEPCO was reporting around 10,000 people without power in the ArkLaTex. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday SWEPCO is reporting around 24,000 people without power in the ArkLaTex. 

Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO:

  • Bossier: 8,201
  • Caddo: 4,123
  • DeSoto: 3,757
  • Hempstead: 848
  • Natchitoches: 790
  • Sabine: 730
  • Sevier: 683
  • Cass: 545
  • Harrison: 526
  • Panola:506
  • Webster: 373
