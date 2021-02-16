...A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect today at 6pm and
continuing through midday Thursday. This winter storm will
produce heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches along and north of I-30.
Elsewhere, expect a quarter inch of ice across deep east Texas
with higher amounts up to a half inch across north Louisiana...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through noon as
wind chill values fall as low as 15 below zero. A Winter Storm
Warning goes into effect this evening as a heavy wintry mix is
expected for our Four State Area. New snow accumulations of 6 to
8 inches along and north of I-30 are possible. Everywhere,
freezing rain ice accumulations of up to a half an inch will be
possible.
* WHERE...Four State Area wide.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through noon CST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The below zero wind chills tonight could result in
hypothermia without precautions taken to protect the body in
this kind of cold air. Power outages and tree damage are again
likely due to the midweek additional icing. The hazardous road
conditions will impact travel for days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&