SHREVEPORT, La. - Power is being restored across the ArkLaTex while the emergency controlled outages have ended.
RELATED ARTICLE - SWEPCO puts emergency controlled outages into effect
As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday SWEPCO is reporting 31,563 remain without power in the ArkLaTex.
RELATED STORIES:
- SWEPCO's temporary emergency outages are on hold
- SWEPCO issues emergency appeal to conserve electricity
- Winter safety and energy-saving tips from SWEPCO
Here are the current outages according to SWEPCO in the ArkLaTex:
- Bossier: 10,393
- Bowie Co.: 646
- Caddo Parish 3,329
- Cass Co. 679
- DeSoto Parish: 2,078
- Hempstead Co. 862
- Little River Co. 1,835
- Natchitoches Parish 833
- Miller Co. 736
- Panola Co. 121
- Sabine Parish: 510
- Webster Parish 353
SWEPCO is monitoring a second, potentially dangerous winter storm that may bring a mix of snow and more than half an inch of ice to the Ark-La-Tex Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially causing extended power outages.
SWEPCO is assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 2,600 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada to assist company resources. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana.