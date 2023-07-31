MINDEN, La. -- It's a given that it's outside. But for people in Minden, this excruciating heat could get even worse because of no electricity.
Most of Minden lost power for a few minutes early Sunday morning. There was a fire at the Entergy substation that provides power to the city. Right now they are not sure exactly why it happened.
Entergy will have to turn off the power again at some point to fix the problem. The power also could go out before they're able to repair it. So, either way residents of Minden are going to be without power sometime in the near future.
"The substation is damaged and it has the potential to go down at any time, and that's where the major issue is and that's why we had the time to put out this warning to people, 'Hey, get prepared, it could go down.' But, as far as a controlled shut off, that will be controlled by Entergy," said Minden Mayor Nick Cox.
And, when the power goes out, authorities don't know for how long. Cox hops to have more information from Entergy later Monday.
In preparation for the power outage, the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is working with the city to establish cooling centers for when they are needed.