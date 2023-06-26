SHREVEPORT, La. - Just as SWEPCO was down to only a few hundred outages early Monday morning, Mother Nature said 'not so fast'.
Powerful storms moving in from the northwest producing hail, high winds, and heavy rain plunged thousands more people in the dark and triggered a Red Weather Alert by the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team.
Street flooding was also reported in Bossier City along Old Minden Road and multiple traffic lights are out across Shreveport-Bossier City.
The ominous clouds were hanging over the area for much of the morning commute. Luckily there were no reports of injuries or major damage.
At 8:30 a.m., more than 37,800 customers were without service.
According to SWEPCO’s website, the main areas struggling without power are:
- Bossier Parish - 17,589
- Caddo Parish - 13,227
- DeSoto Parish - 2,736
- Bowie County, Texas - 1,321
- Miller County, Ark. - 2,014
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.