SHREVEPORT, La. - Additional school sites will reopen Wednesday as power is restored at campuses throughout Caddo Parish.
Sites currently without power are Pine Grove Elementary, Shreve Island Elementary, and Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle. These schools will remain closed on Wednesday for all programming.
C.E. Byrd High’s JumpStart Summer program has been moved to Caddo Magnet High for Wednesday.
The Summer Food Service Program will resume Wednesday at all previously advertised summer sites except those noted above. Click here for a complete list of sites.
Meanwhile, all Bossier school sites will reopen Wednesday, at normal operating hours for the Summer Gap learning program, with the exception of Bellaire Elementary, which remains without power.
Bossier Schools continues to work closely with SWEPCO on a timeline for restoration. The Bellaire campus may reopen on Thursday.