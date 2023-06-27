SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO has been working to restore back-to-back power outages.
The storms on June 16 and Monday morning proved to be challenging for both crews and customers.
These outages have been affecting Shreveport-Bossier and beyond, leaving people without electricity.
This has been a major issue with the heat of this week. According to SWEPCO, there were 2,500 customers without power as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Normally, when we are coming off of a storm of such magnitude, it's not normally followed up by another storm that will cause quite a significant amount of outages in such a short period amount of time," said Shantell Jordan with SWEPCO.
The outages are expected to be repaired by Wednesday at 10 p.m.