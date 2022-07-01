MANY, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish man died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Many.
State police said Ronald Williams, 48, of Powhatan, died at the scene.
The crash, which was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 6, prompted closure of the highway and forced motorists to detour onto other roadways. At 4 p.m., the highway was still closed with no estimated opening time from state police.
The other driver, Chas B. Pilcher, 22, of Many, received moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both men were wearing seat belts, state police said.
Troopers said Pilcher was traveling east when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound commercial vehicle driving by Williams. Both vehicles left the road, and Pilcher's Lincoln MKT hit an unoccupied structure while Williams' vehicle hit a creek ditch embankment.