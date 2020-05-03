SHREVEPORT, La. – It has not been church as usual for Praise Temple in Shreveport since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church has been holding its Sunday morning worship in their parking lot.
Pastor Bishop Lawrence Brandon, says the message is to spread the gospel and not the virus.
“People remain in their cars and they keep their distance between them and yet they can hear the word and see other people,” Brandon said.
“So this is a way for the people to get out in a healthy environment to receive a healthy word that will inspire them to be better citizens for our community.”
Member Lakeith Oliver says she wasn’t going to allow anything to stop her from getting to church and she is putting her faith over her fear during this pandemic.
“The same God that delivered us from the previous situation is the same God that is delivering us from this,” Oliver said.
The church is hoping to reopen the sanctuary for Sunday morning worship with limits on May 17th.