SHREVEPORT, La. - As the state begins to loosen restrictions from the stay at home order, churches will be able to catch a break from online worship.
Under Gov. John Bel Edwards' orders that churches can hold services outside following social distance guidelines, Praise Temple in Shreveport will "praise in the parking lot" this Sunday.
On Friday, Bishop Lawrence Brandon and his media department began setting up for Sunday’s service. Members are encouraged to stay in their vehicles or bring their own lawn chairs.
Brandon said they've been very successful online, but he is eager to see his members face to face.
He believes it's very important during these times of uncertainty.
"My concern is cabin fever. There has been a rise in domestic violence, suicide and depression,” added Brandon. “That has been my concern, what can we do to meet a need? Although we are social distancing to protect everyone, we can't lose the social connection.”
Brandon encourages seniors or those with underlying health conditions to sit this one out and continue participating online or through the radio.
Brandon will have an online service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Praise in the parking lot begins at 11 a.m.