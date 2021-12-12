MINDEN, La. - Jamie Kendrick Lewis organized a prayer event for Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison Saturday in an effort to address the ongoing violence plaguing the community.
Harrison was fatally stabbed on Friday, allegedly by Angela Washington, 47, who has been charged with second-degree homicide. Harrison is the 32-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
"Acknowledgement and observant are two different things," said Lewis. Right now I feel that our city's been observing what's been going on and we know there's a problem, but we refuse to acknowledge it. "We need to move from a point of noticing to a point of acknowledgement."
The event was held at District Drive in Minden.
Link to related article -- Police: Minden woman fatally stabs brother of KC Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed