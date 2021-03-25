BOSSIER CITY, La. - Family and friends of Mya Patel honored the five-year-old's life at a prayer service. Thursday evening's ceremony was limited to family and friends at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City.
Last Saturday, Patel was playing near the window of a room at the Super 8 motel on Monkhouse Drive when she was hit by a bullet fired from the parking lot. The suspect in the case, Joseph Smith, was arrested Sunday in Texas. Prior to his arrest, a video posted to social media showed Smith tearfully confessing to shooting at a man in the parking lot, but saying he didn't realize he had hit anyone until after he left the scene.
Mya's mother was also grazed by the bullet. Mya was taken to the hospital but died on Monday.
Friday morning, the family will return to the funeral home for private memorial services. Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations to Tiny Smiling Faces, a non-profit organization helping children in India.