BOSSIER CITY, La. - The spokeswoman for Bossier City was lifted in prayer in a community-wide event Monday morning at the Bossier Civic Center.
Mayor Tommy Chandler says Public Information Officer Traci Ponder suffered a heart attack last week.
According to a post on Chandler's Facebook page, she's sedated in the ICU.
Monday's prayer event was a show of unity and love with hopes that Traci makes a full recovery.
Ponder works closely with the city and media, relaying critical information for residents.