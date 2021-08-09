BOSSIER CITY, La. - The spokeswoman for Bossier City was lifted in prayer in a community-wide event Monday morning at the Bossier Civic Center.

Mayor Tommy Chandler says Public Information Officer Traci Ponder suffered a heart attack last week.

According to a post on Chandler's Facebook page, she's sedated in the ICU.

Monday's prayer event was a show of unity and love with hopes that Traci makes a full recovery.

Ponder works closely with the city and media, relaying critical information for residents.

