CARTHAGE, Texas - A prayer walk for Carthage ISD schools ahead of the new year is planned Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The walk is set to begin at Carthage Primary School, followed by Libby Elementary School, Carthage Junior High School and Baker-Koonce Intermediate School before a ride to Carthage High School.
The goal is to pray over every school, every teacher and every student.
Those participating can walk or drive to each campus. If walking, organizers ask that social distancing guidelines be followed.