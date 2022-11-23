TEXARKANA, Ark. – A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residential areas of U.S. Highway 71, Edgehill Drive to Miller County road 26 to Fouke, including county roads 218, 219 and Lemley, Ark.
The precautionary notice was issued due to a contractor digging a hole and accidentally hitting a line causing a water main break.
The boil water order was issued as a precaution because of the possibility of water contamination entering the distribution system due to the loss of normal system pressure.
In compliance with the boil water order, residents must be advised that the water could be unsafe for human consumption.
Water used for food preparation or drinking must first be briskly boiled for at least one minute prior to use.
Also, all ice cubes should be discarded, and only use boiled water for making ice.
The notice remains in effect until the problem has been resolved.
This includes a disinfectant level established throughout the water distribution system and a bacteriological survey proves the water is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798-3850 or (903) 277-0859 or Chris Cagle at (903) 798-3850 or (501) 288-5195 at Texarkana Water Utilities.