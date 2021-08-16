SHREVEPORT, La -- Homeowners in two high-end housing developments on the south end of the city need to gear up for the Highway 3132 extension to split their neighborhoods.
The public gets a chance to see the preferred route, get answers to questions, and speak out at a public hearing Tuesday afternoon. The proposed route from Flournoy Lucas, where the 3132 Loop currently ends, would run between the Esplanade and Twelve Oaks communities.
One homeowner in Esplanade, who was out for a morning walk with his wife, made clear how he feels.
"I moved out here because I didn't want to have to deal with noise pollution and stuff like that," Jay Fakier said. "Now, I appreciate what big trucks do. And I enjoy a lot of the things that they bring to us. And the country wouldn't be able to survive without them. I just hope that all options are really considered here."
Kent Rogers, Executive Director of the North Louisiana Council of Governments, said of the extension route between the neighborhoods, "We want to stay as close to the bayou (Pierre) and as close to the other utility stuff that's out there as possible so that it doesn't interfere with their actual developable sites."
But, said Fakier, "You have an area south of Shreveport that people like to live in because it's got a country feel, yet still close to the city. And as you bring large streets like that through it, you're going to ruin a lot of what people really enjoy about this area."
The motive behind the extension is to take heavy truck traffic off of Flournoy Lucas and Youree Drive/Highway One that's bound for the Port of Caddo-Bossier.
And, Rogers says, the route has an added benefit to the south of Shreveport.
"It falls in line with a longer term plan that's been out there. This component ties in with the (proposed) I-69 project through the area," Rogers said.
Rogers estimates it'll take two years to buy rights of way and finish other contractual obligations before ground is broken on the 3132 extension.
Interested citizens are encouraged to attend the public meeting Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the LSUS University Center Ballroom. There will be a video presentation of the plan and information stations. Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be available to answer questions.
Attendees can step up to the mic and make public comments during the final hour. Or they can submit them in writing.
The hearing will also be made available online. It will include the prerecorded presentation, meeting exhibits, a link to provide comments, and the Environmental Assessment document. It will all be available by clicking here.