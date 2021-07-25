SHREVEPORT, La.- A 7 month pregnant woman was hospitalized after a hit and run early Sunday morning in the 100 block of East Gregg Street.
A woman was putting her two kids into her car when a silver Honda swiped her vehicle. A witness followed the driver of the Honda and eventually found the car parked at a driveway on Victory Drive.
The witness called the police, and shortly after the driver was arrested and booked into city jail. Police believe intoxication is a factor in the accident.
The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.