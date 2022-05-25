SHREVEPORT, La. – Plywood walls that for almost two years have provided a barrier around a Confederal monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse have come down.
However, there’s no immediate plans to move the statue itself.
Parish communications manager Krystle Beauchamp said fencing was erected Wednesday to replace the wooden wall as part of the preliminary preparation work. The removal process has not started and there still is no specific date when it will begin.
The contractor has until Dec. 31 to get the job done, but the Florida-based contractor is already making plans locally to begin the process.
The commission signed a contract in March to pay $782,000 to Energy Services and Products Corporation to remove and relocate the monument to the Battle of Pleasant Hill battlefield site, which is privately owned property in south DeSoto Parish.
The Shreveport Chapter No. 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, and the commission in 2020 reached an agreement to relocate the statue following a several-year court battle. The commission first voted to move it in 2017.
Shortly after the court agreement is when the plywood panels standing 9 feet tall were erected around the monument as a means of shielding it from public view until it could be moved. Patriotic texts were added to the panels.
At a recent Caddo Commission meeting, Commissioner Roy Burrell asked Caddo Commission Administrator Woody Wilson if there had been any public discourse about the monument’s removal. Wilson said none had been directed toward the commission, but threats have been made.
“I am concerned somewhat because the contractor is receiving threats and other officials are as well,” Wilson said.
“Locally?” Asked Burrell.
“Yes,” said Wilson.
Burrell added, “I kind of suspected that.”
Wilson said he didn’t want to be an “alarmist,” but he did want to be cautious, recalling a tense encounter in 2020 between supporters and opponents of the monument who showed up armed and stood on opposite sides of the street.
“And we don’t want that to be played out again,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to proceed with caution.”
Security costs were included in the contract amount so security will be involved when it comes time to actually move the statue, Wilson said.
“There seems to be a lot of people interested in knowing when we’re going to get started and what’s going to happen next,” Wilson said.
Street closures will be necessary, and the fencing will keep people out of the construction zone, he said.