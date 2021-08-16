SHREVEPORT – Preliminary work leading up to eventual replacement of the Highway 1 Caddo Lake bridge begins later this month, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
But before the 81-year-old bridge can be torn down, crews will first remove trees and other growth to clear the way for utility relocation. AEP SWEPCO then will have 300 days to remove its utilities that are within the project limits.
After that, work on the new structure can begin. It will go in adjacent to the existing bridge on a slightly adjusted alignment. The old bridge then will be removed.
To reduce inconvenience to drivers, the existing bridge will be kept open at least in one direction for as much as possible. But there will be times the entire bridge will be closed, DOTD said.
The entire project -- estimated to cost $18.2 million -- should be finished in the summer of 2024.
The current bridge – built in 1940 - services approximately 4,800 vehicles per day, and serves as an important connector between the towns of Mooringsport and Oil City, as well as points north and south.
The bridge is currently inspected every six months, and will continue on that schedule for the duration of the project to ensure the structure remains safe for travel.
The existing bridge is load posted, so this replacement project will ensure that all types of vehicles are able to cross the new structure for many more years, DOTD said.