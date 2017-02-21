We've talked and debated about what should be done to the old Jimmie Davis Bridge for years. Now, there seems to be a solid plan and we are seeing progress.
"The bridge was originally designed to carry about 11,500 cars a day. It carries about 40,000 cars a day. When you drive over it, you can see the issues we have with it. Traffic backs up for miles in both directions," said Kent Rogers, executive director for the North Louisiana Council on Governments.
That statement tells you much of what you need to know about the Jimmie Davis Bridge. But, the future of the bridge has changed recently.
"The entire scope of that project changed drastically a few months ago. We went from having just a rehab project on that existing bridge with no new bridge built, to scrapping that to having a new bridge being built," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD public information officer.
The new bridge will be built just north of the current one. The early stages of work have already begun.
"The state has already started doing some survey work out there, in terms of doing the full four-lane bridge. They'll have to go back and revisit a little bit of the environmental work, primarily because of the birds."
Those birds are federally protected barn swallows. State highway officials say birds are behind the state's decision to terminate a $23.4 million contract for work on the existing bridge.
"Once they complete that minor look at the environmental stuff, they'll start the engineering work on it. Hopefully that will get underway over the next year," said Rogers.
That's just a couple of the first steps. Rogers says in a perfect world the bridge could be complete and ready for drivers in seven to 10 years.
NLCOG and DOTD have different estimates on how much it will cost, but both agree that north of $100 million is possible. That money would come from a combination of your federal and state tax dollars, and much of the funding is still to be determined.
Some might be wondering what will happen to the old bridge?
"There's push by some to have that old bridge converted to a bicycle and pedestrian bridge. The original idea for the new four-lane bridge was to have a pedestrian and bike facility attached and done along with it. The question that comes into play is if you convert the existing bridge to the bike/ped component. ...One jurisdiction or the other has to take over that bridge, not the state. This day in age, I don't see Shreveport or Bossier City, Caddo or Bossier Parish taking on that liability," said Rogers
Stay tuned on that and other topics, as there will no doubt be several twists and turns for the bridge that links South Shreveport to South Bossier.
"The wheels are slowly turning toward making this a reality, and work is being done as we speak on it," said Buchanan.
DOTD officials are planning to hold a public forum on the Jimmie Davis Bridge project sometime in April. KTBS will let you know when those dates and times are finalized.