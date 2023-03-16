SHREVEPORT, La.- The Red Cross spoke to KTBS about ways people can prepare for tornadoes at home ahead of tonight's severe weather threats.
"First find an interior room, a safe place to be," said Karen McCoy, executive director of the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross. "Be weather aware by listening to local news, listening to the radio, or download an app that will let you know if impending weather is coming. Also, have a plan with your family so that you know where everybody is located at if there is severe weather."
Apps such as the Red Cross Emergency App and KTBS News App can help track weather and warn of potential dangers.
The red cross also says a good way to prepare your home is to tie down outdoor furniture, before a storm, bring pets and outdoor animals inside, and if you need assistance call 1-800-Red-Cross and you'll be assigned a case worker within 5-15 minutes.