PRESCOTT, Ark. – The Prescott ISD in Nevada County Arkansas is creating controversy with a new cellphone policy.
The Prescott ISD school board amended its cellphone policy by banning cellphones, smart watches, earbuds, headphones and any other electronic devices on campus for the 2022-2023 school year.
If a student is found with a device on campus, it will be turned into the school office until the end of the school day.
Violations of the new policy come with consequences. The first offense states the parent will have to pick up the device and pay a $10 fine.
The second violation requires the same ramifications as the first, plus the student receives three days of in-school suspension (ISS). The third offense calls for the parent to pick up the device, pay a $10 fine and the student receives three days of out-of-school suspension (OSS).
Lastly, if there is a fourth offense, the parent must pick up the device, pay a $10 fine and the student will be recommended for expulsion.
The update to the new cellphone policy has met with pushback on social media.
In a nutshell, the concern is primarily for the students’ safety in response to the recent news of school shootings. And some educators point out that some cellphone usage allowed by teachers in the classroom can be utilized for educational purposes.