PRESCOTT, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Prescott woman was found dead outside of her home on Tuesday.
Nevada County deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of East 2nd Street South in Prescott around 7:30 p.m. after a caller found 41-year-old Tina Nicole Whitten dead outside of the home.
Agents with Arkansas State Police believe that Whitten was attacked in her home around 5:30 p.m., according to a release. They are investigating the death as a homicide. State police are holding a 48-year-old Rosston, Arkansas man in connection with the homicide awaiting formal charges to be filed by the Nevada County prosecuting attorney.
Whitten’s body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.