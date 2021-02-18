BATON ROUGE, La. - As severe winter weather continues to impact the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a presidential emergency declaration from President Biden in a letter Wednesday evening.
Thursday, the president approved the disaster request.
The freezing cold temperatures have led to thousands of people without running water and electricity for the past several days, resulting in three deaths so far.
“Extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state. This emergency declaration will help Louisiana better respond to this crisis and protect the health and safety of our people,” Edwards said.