RUSTON, La. - Lincoln Parish School Board President David Gullatt, 72, of Simsboro, was arrested Friday by Ruston police.
Gullatt faces charges of obscenity, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Lincoln Parish Journal.
Police told the online newspaper officers received a complaint that someone was naked in the parking lot of the Graham Shopping Center performing a lewd act. When police arrived, Gullatt attempted to drive away but was blocked.
The officer observed Gullatt was shirtless but wearing a small pair of shorts.
Police said a clear plastic zipper storage bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in a search of Gullatt' car.
He was taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where a glass smoking pipe was found. Police said suspected meth residue inside the pipe.
Gullatt is the former dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Education. He retired in 2012.
Bond was set at $30,000.