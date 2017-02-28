Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump sought to shift his tone Tuesday during his first address to Congress, striking notes of inspiration and common national purpose and leaving behind the darker aspects of his speeches at the inauguration and the Republican National Convention.
Trump opened his address by condemning the recent spate of threats against Jewish community centers, vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and the shooting of two Indian men in Kansas.
"Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its very ugly forms," he said.
The comment came after Trump has come under heavy criticism for not addressing such violence.
He entered the House chamber to thunderous applause and spoke of the "renewal of the American spirit."
In the emotional high point of the speech, Trump turned to the first lady's box and acknowledged Carryn Owens, the widow of a US Navy Special operator, William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed in an anti-terror raid in Yemen in the first major military engagement of the new administration.
"Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero -- battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said as the House floor erupted in a prolonged standing ovation. Owens, with tears streaming down her face, looked to the heavens and joined in the applause.
Trump still struck hardline notes. He overruled national security adviser H.R. McMaster, according to a senior administration official, to warn of "radical Islamic terrorism." Striking themes familiar from his campaign, Trump vowed to restore "integrity and the rule of law to our borders."
"We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border," Trump said, drawing raucous Republican cheers even as he didn't mention his earlier promise that Mexico would pay for construction.
While such language could please conservatives, Trump is on Capitol Hill after sending shockwaves through Washington earlier Tuesday by telling reporters he wants to pass an immigration reform bill that could grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants living in the US.
"The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides," Trump said at the White House.