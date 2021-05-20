SHREVEPORT, La - The hard work continues for those taking good care of our nation's veterans, specifically at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Soon officials will be opening the doors on a whole new section of the hospital dedicated to treating women veterans.
Not only did the VA revamp an entire building, but they also added a new floor with state-of-the-art equipment designed to make patient care as accurate and easy as possible.
Dr. Courtney Fitzgerald told KTBS, "we're really really excited for this to get open. It's been in the works since 2015 and we have our Women's Health Purple Team moving over here to provide patient aligned care teams to our women veteran's."
The big ceremony to officially open the women's clinic is set for next week.
