MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish man previously convicted and sentenced to death for killing a 12-year-old Stonewall child has once again has been indicted by a grand jury, setting the groundwork for a new trial.
The indictment accusing 43-year-old Brian Horn of the first-degree murder of Justin Bloxom in 2010 was returned Wednesday following a special grand jury session.
District Attorney Charles Adams said this is a superseding indictment, which means it replaces the previous amended indictment returned in 2019. Adams said he could not discuss the reason for obtaining the new formal charge.
Adams will once again seek the death penalty if Horn is convicted.
An arraignment date has not been set. Transportation of Horn to DeSoto Parish will be coordinated by state corrections department.
Additionally, a trial date has not been set. Civil and jury trials were on hold off-and-on during the 2020 pandemic. Then the state Supreme Court in February extended a moratorium on all trials until March 31.
During a hearing in early 2019, DeSoto District Judge Amy Buford McCartney set a tentative trial date of March of this year. But that was before the COVID-19 disruptions.
In February, McCartney set a May 11 deadline for all motions to be filed.
Prosecutors and the defense did agree in 2019 that the jury that will hear Horn’s case will come from another jurisdiction, with the proceedings held in DeSoto Parish.