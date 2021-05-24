BENTON, La. - A Catholic priest accused of possessing and distributing pictures and videos showing sexual abuse of children remained jailed in Bossier Parish Monday under $200,000 bond after making his initial court appearance.
Father Seby Shan, who at the time of his arrest was an associate priest at Christ the King Church in Bossier City, faces charges of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal. Authorities said the children involved in the sexual images were under the age of 13; they did not disclose details about the charges involving an animal.
Bishop Francis Malone said Shan, 36, has been removed as a priest and that his superior in the Carmelite Order has been notified.
“While the allegations against (Shan) do not, at this time, involve physical contact with minors, they nonetheless constitute serious violation of the law," the bishop said in a statement released the same day as the attorney general’s office announced Shan’s arrest.
Authorities said the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
No one has posted bond for Shan, who is being held at the Bossier Parish Jail. In his initial appearance before a Bossier District Court judge, Shan said he could not afford an attorney and the public defender was appointed to represent him.
Chief Public Defender Mike Miller said his office had not yet spoken with Shan, who made his initial court appearance by video linkup from the jail.