Girls from across Northwest Louisiana experienced the feel of royalty, today, thanks to the "Cinderella Project".
Over 100 high school juniors and seniors shopped for free prom dresses as part of the "Cinderella Project's" 5th annual dress giveaway.
Each student signed up for a 30 minute appointment paired with a personal shopper to help her try on a variety of gowns.
Organizers say they do this to help these young women go to prom in style and with confidence.
"We wanted girls to feel that self-confidence and feel beautiful," says Ashley Buseda, Co-Director, "Prom is a milestone in your high school career. Everybody remembers their prom, so we didn't want a young lady not to go to prom because she couldn't: A - afford a dress or find a dress in her size."
The "Cinderella Project" started in 2013. Since then, they have given away over 500 prom dresses to local girls.