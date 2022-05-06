BENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Princeton man for allegedly downloading child sexual abuse images onto his computer, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release.
Jerry Drew Rollins, Jr., 35, of Princeton, was arrested after detectives searched his home, where they found evidence of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 on his electronic device, the sheriff's office said.
After his arrest, Rollins admitted to destroying evidence during his interview with detectives, according to the sheriff's office.
Rollins is booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on charges of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice (evidence tampering). His bond is set at $153,500.