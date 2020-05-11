BENTON, La. -- A Princeton man already on probation for admitting to possessing videos showing sexual activity between a human and animal has now admitted to attempted possession of child porn.
Neither plea has resulted in jail time for 42-year-old Preston Stegall.
Instead, Stegall on Monday was given a three-year suspended prison sentence and placed on supervised probation. He entered a guilty plea before District Judge Mike Craig to one of two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. The second count will not be prosecuted.
Additionally, Stegall must register as a sex offender and pay assorted court fees and costs.
Stegall is serving a three-year probation term for a guilty plea entered in Bossier District Court in May 2019. He had just pleaded guilty when he was arrested on the child porn charges. His arrest was part of a continuing investigation in which Bossier detectives conducted forensics on his electronic devices and found images of suspected child pornography.
The initial investigation into Stegall began in February 2019, and on March 4, 2019, Bossier detectives charged him with six counts of sexual abuse of an animal by porn for possessing on his cell phone pornographic video of a person and an animal engaged in sexual activity.
On May 7, 2019, Stegall pleaded guilty to one count in an agreement with the state not to prosecute the remaining six counts. The court set special conditions for his release, including prohibiting Stegall from possession any devices to access the internet. He was also ordered to perform community service, pay court fees and fines and undergo evaluation and follow any treatment recommended.