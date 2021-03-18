BENTON, La. -- A Princeton man was arrested Thursday afternoon for possessing child sex abuse videos involving children between the ages of toddler to pre-pubescent, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Dalton Dull, 21, is with three counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.
Investigators say they anticipate additional charges as they continue their investigation and conduct a thorough forensic analysis of Dull’s electronic devices.
This is the third arrest this week of men accused of sexually abusing minors.
“The sad reality is this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington in the release. “Bossier Parish is certainly not unique to these types of crimes, but we are fortunate here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to have a team of detectives specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to investigate these cases, find these criminals, and put them behind bars.”