COUSHATTA, La. -- Red River High School students are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Senior student Kier Jackson died Wednesday in a fatal shooting, according to school Principal J.C. Dickey.
The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into Jackson's death. Chief Deputy Greg Moore told KTBS Thursday a 17-year-old was shot at a location on U.S. Highway 71 south of Coushatta and taken to a hospital, where he died.
Moore would not identify the teen. He also did not provide information about the circumstances of the shooting or if it happened at a home. Moore did confirm, however, the teen died of a single gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office was still trying to determine Thursday if the shooting was accidental or intentional. No arrest had been made.
Dickey took to social media to express his grief and the sorrow felt by RRHS students over Jackson's death.
“Never in my time of education have I lost a student in this way. I am completely heart broken and still in shock over the loss of Kier Jackson. Everyone here at RRHS is grieving and mourning over one of our beloved seniors. Kier came to us half way through his sophomore year and immediately became a Bulldog. Kier always had a smile on his face and a joke coming out of his mouth. This year Kier was set to graduate from Red River High and start the next portion of his life’s journey. I personally have loved getting to know Kier these last few years. Every day I would look forward to seeing him, talking with him, and loved joking with him. He had an amazing smile and a personality that was infectious," said Dickey.