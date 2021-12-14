SHREVEPORT, La. – A convicted felon and a drug trafficker are headed to federal prison after both were sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Christopher D. Smith, 25, of Shreveport, to five years and nine months, and in a separate case, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Demetrius D. Loston, 39, also of Shreveport, to 30 years.
Smith pleaded guilty in August to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested in 2019 with a loaded gun while on parole for state criminal charges.
Smith had prior felony convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2017 and simple robbery in 2016. That prohibited him from possession a weapon.
Loston also pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In July 2020, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into drug trafficking activities in the Cedar Grove area after receiving information that Loston was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Shreveport area.
This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation was named “Operation Lost and Found” and resulted in federal indictments against nine defendants for conspiring together to sell methamphetamine. Multiple phone calls between Loston and other co-defendants about drug deals were intercepted.
Loston has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substances in 2000, possession of a Schedule II controlled substances in 2005, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2014, and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substances in 2018.