SHREVEPORT, La. - A private funeral service was held Thursday for Rod Masteller, former and longtime pastor of Summer Grove Baptist Church. Masteller died Sunday following a battle with COVID-19. He was 75.

Summer Grove Baptist Church

Overhead view of Summer Grove Baptist Church parking lot during funeral for SPD Ofc. Chateri Payne. (courtesy: Mike Mangham & Mark Mangham)
