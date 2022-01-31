Bossier, Caddo expressway

SHREVEPORT, La. -  A new privately owned toll expressway and new Red River Bridge is coming to south Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford appeared on KPXJ's News at 3 Monday to explain.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments