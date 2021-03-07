LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Nearly 50 pro-choice activists took to the Arkansas State Capitol on Saturday to protest Senate Bill 6, which would effectively ban all abortions unless the mother’s life is at risk.
"This is absolute government overreach," said one protester, who asked to remain anonymous.
The bill has already passed the Senate and the House and is now waiting on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature.
Pro-choice protestors wore red cloaks and white hats seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' a popular novel and TV show in which right-wing extremists have taken over the U.S. and women’s rights are severely restricted.
"Senate Bill 6 will kill women," the protester said. "It will, because they will go to back alleys to get an abortion. They will take rat poison or any chemicals that they can to eliminate an unwanted pregnancy and it’s just unacceptable."
Aly Taylor is the co-founder and president of Arkansas Abortion Support Network and she sees SB6 as denying women healthcare.
"This is such a deeply personal decision that the government has no business [interfering with],” Taylor said. “I believe that every person has the right to make their own decision about pregnancy, birth or parenting."
State Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, is one of the co-sponsors of the bill, along with Rep. Jason Rapert, R-Conway. KATV asked Bentley what she would say to the women who see this bill as restricting women’s access to healthcare.
“I just don’t think murdering a baby has access to healthcare and that’s just my heart and I know that we have a huge support," Bentley said. "This is the most pro-life state in the nation."
Bentley said regardless of your belief in god, she sees abortion as killing a human life.
“We understand people’s heartache over rape and incest, but we do have the morning-after pill," Bentley said. "We do have things now that we didn’t have in 1973 as far as emergency contraceptive goes."