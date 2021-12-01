SHREVEPORT, La - In light of the Supreme Court taking up an abortion case out to Mississippi, some people in northwest Louisiana sounding off about the abortion issue on Wednesday.
About 25 people gathered in downtown Shreveport outside of the federal courthouse on Fannin Street.
Louisiana Right to Life and several other pro-life groups and politicians were represented.
"We are excited today, because the arguments we heard today confirmed our belief that the Supreme Court is prepared to change the law to allow more babies to be protected from abortion," said Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director Louisiana Right to Life.
"Abortion is the number one cause of death in the black community, but every baby is a blessing from God and deserves the right to life," said Kim Banks of Louisiana Black Advocates for Life
KTBS reached out to a couple local pro-choice organizations including the National Organization for Women to see if they wanted to weigh in on what's happening in Washington. So far, we haven't heard back from anyone.