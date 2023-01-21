Shreveport, LA_ Dozens showed up to the Louisiana Boardwalk in support of life. The theme for this year's Right to Life March is everyone deserves a birthday. Saturday several demonstrators spoke out against abortion and in favor of protecting life in the womb.
But many says their pro-life stance goes far beyond that. Pastors, marchers, and others say they are also praying for pregnant women considering abortion. They want those expectant mothers to know that they have support and they are urging them to choose life.