SHREVEPORT, La. - Pro-life advocates in the Arklatex making their voices heard on Sunday in the annual March for Life Rally.
Thousands participate in a rally and a march every year in efforts to bring a stop to abortion.
This year's rally started at Festival Plaza and the march was on Texas Street.
Congressman Mike Johnson was there. He says although Shreveport is the abortion capital of Louisiana, there's also been a decline in abortions within the last few years. He believes these marches have a little something to do with it.
"In the Northwest Louisiana Region, we've seen nearly a 40 percent decline in the number of abortions," said Johnson. "These efforts like this really make a difference. People need to be talking about the issue, talking about the importance of life and again, reaching out a renewed hand of compassion to women in these difficult situations."
"Let them know they got a choice," said Pro-Life advocate Joanne Deam. "They don't have to feel ashamed. They can carry the baby full term. There maybe someone out there that doesn't have children or can't have children and wants a baby. Do it that way, but at least give that child a chance. They're living, breathing, human."
"We're not just here for our Loyola organization Flyers for Life, but we're here for all the kids who can't speak for themselves," Pro-Life advocate Kennedy Carter said. "We're here to just march and honor them and spread pro-life."
KTBS didn't see any counter protesters out there, but KTBS reached out to pro-choice advocate Debbie Hollis. She says they haven't counter-protested in the last few years because it usually gets violent.
The U.S Supreme Court is hearing a Louisiana abortion law. The law says if you're an abortion provider, you need to have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles.
Johnson says he believes that law will be upheld.