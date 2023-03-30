SHREVEPORT, La. - March is problem gambling awareness month in Louisiana. It’s purpose is to highlight the signs of gambling addiction and remind people of the services available to those needing help.
Some of the signs of gambling addiction include inability to stop, hiding or lying about gambling, experiencing withdrawal when stopping, and having trouble keeping up at work or school.
According to the Mayo Clinic, about two million adults suffer from severe gambling addiction and another four to six million have either moderate of mild problem gambling.
“The Office of Behavioral Health is committed to raising public awareness about what problem gambling is and the resources available to get help,” said OBH Assistant Secretary Karen Stubbs. “Before you gamble, get your game plan ready: Set a budget; know your limits; use licensed, regulated operators; and bet responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, confidential gambling treatment is free and available 365 days a year to Louisiana residents.”
Anyone needing help is encouraged to call the Louisiana Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-770-STOP.