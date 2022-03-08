BATON ROUGE, La. - Federal grants to soften the impact of the COVID pandemic have helped Louisiana and 24 other states collect more taxes and revenues than they anticipated, according to a nationwide survey by the National Conference of State Legislatures released Monday.
“The federal stimulus has acted to boost the economy. Without it, it’s hard to say that our economy would have rebounded,” Alan Boxberger, the Interim Fiscal Officer for the Louisiana Legislature, said Monday during an interview. "If the feds not stepped in when they did, we would have had to go in and make cuts (to services).”
Twenty-five states expect to exceed their forecasted revenues, and in many cases, those estimates have already been revised upwards since the beginning of the fiscal year, according to a survey of fiscal officers in 46 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia by Erica MacKellar of the Fiscal Affairs Program for the National Conference of State Legislatures, a Denver-based association that provides research and analysis for state lawmakers. Another 17 states are on track to meet their current general fund revenue projections for the current fiscal year.
In Louisiana, the revenue forecast was readjusted by about $1 billion, from $9.9 billion to $10.9 billion.
